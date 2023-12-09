Cynosure Management LLC Makes New Investment in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Cynosure Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,606 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $865,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.8% during the second quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,210 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,730,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 530,031 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $285,358,000 after purchasing an additional 6,049 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.9% in the second quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,345 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $13,645,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.3% in the second quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,604 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Busey Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 10.1% in the second quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 12,474 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of COST traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $610.78. 1,502,329 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,618,383. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.42 billion, a PE ratio of 43.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $574.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $552.57. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $447.90 and a 52-week high of $613.61.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The firm had revenue of $78.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.20 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.81%.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.09, for a total transaction of $1,132,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,385,479.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Caton Frates sold 1,200 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.64, for a total value of $675,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,705,358.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.09, for a total value of $1,132,180.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,385,479.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,265 shares of company stock valued at $10,797,118 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on COST. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $482.00 to $502.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $625.00 price target (up previously from $600.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $588.11.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

