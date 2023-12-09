Cynosure Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Cynosure Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 14,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,898,000. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 1.2% of Cynosure Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $1.17 on Friday, hitting $263.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 895,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,327,007. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $231.49 and a 12 month high of $273.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $247.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $254.98. The company has a market capitalization of $72.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

