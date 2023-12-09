Cynosure Management LLC Makes New Investment in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Cynosure Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 31,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,127,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHF. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 149.0% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. BOKF NA bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.30. The stock had a trading volume of 6,908,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,164,555. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $31.95 and a 12 month high of $36.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

