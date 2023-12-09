Cynosure Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Cynosure Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 280,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,067,000. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises 4.2% of Cynosure Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Cynosure Management LLC owned 0.06% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter valued at $940,239,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 129.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,073,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,758,000 after acquiring an additional 10,751,662 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,269,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,820,801,000 after acquiring an additional 8,540,248 shares during the period. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2,432.8% in the second quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. now owns 5,307,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,380,000 after acquiring an additional 5,098,169 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 218.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,369,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,200,000 after acquiring an additional 3,684,443 shares during the period.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance
Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.20. The company had a trading volume of 3,539,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,574,616. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a one year low of $49.93 and a one year high of $50.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.12.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile
The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.
