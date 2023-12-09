Cynosure Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Cynosure Management LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $831,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EMR. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 122.7% during the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the second quarter worth about $35,000. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on EMR. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Vertical Research raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, September 15th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.61.

Insider Buying and Selling at Emerson Electric

In related news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $88.20 per share, for a total transaction of $882,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 148,542 shares in the company, valued at $13,101,404.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Emerson Electric news, Director Arthur F. Golden bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $85.64 per share, for a total transaction of $256,920.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 97,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,350,242.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $88.20 per share, for a total transaction of $882,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,542 shares in the company, valued at $13,101,404.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of EMR traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $89.55. The stock had a trading volume of 2,366,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,882,373. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $76.94 and a 12 month high of $100.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $51.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.32.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.01). Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 87.17%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $0.525 dividend. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.16%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Featured Stories

