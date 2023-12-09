Cynosure Management LLC Takes $1.40 Million Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Cynosure Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,870 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,403,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 7.5% in the second quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,870 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $6,782,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in Adobe by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 50,000 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $19,269,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in Adobe by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 126,816 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $62,012,000 after acquiring an additional 5,663 shares in the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,020,000. Finally, Stiles Financial Services Inc boosted its position in Adobe by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 3,600 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $615.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Adobe from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $650.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Adobe from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Adobe from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $608.46.

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of Adobe stock traded up $1.23 on Friday, hitting $610.01. 2,499,653 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,293,500. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $570.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $525.82. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $318.60 and a 1-year high of $628.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 37.73% and a net margin of 27.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Adobe

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total value of $1,083,880.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,467 shares in the company, valued at $11,686,420.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total value of $53,105.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,243,144.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total value of $1,083,880.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,686,420.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,467 shares of company stock worth $1,337,400. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.