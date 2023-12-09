Cynosure Management LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Cynosure Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 49,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,711,000. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for 2.0% of Cynosure Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,267,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,219,000 after buying an additional 284,548 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 77,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,457,000 after buying an additional 13,831 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,164,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,118,000 after buying an additional 110,594 shares during the period. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 15,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $142.51. The company had a trading volume of 949,517 shares. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $136.21 and its 200-day moving average is $135.21. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.