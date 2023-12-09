Decisionpoint Systems (NYSEARCA:DPSI) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.38

Decisionpoint Systems, Inc. (NYSEARCA:DPSI – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.38 and traded as high as $6.65. Decisionpoint Systems shares last traded at $6.45, with a volume of 31,305 shares trading hands.

Decisionpoint Systems Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $49.75 million, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 1.71.

Get Decisionpoint Systems alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Decisionpoint Systems by 18.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,789 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 6,942 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Decisionpoint Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $266,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Decisionpoint Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Decisionpoint Systems by 17.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,032 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Decisionpoint Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Institutional investors own 5.08% of the company’s stock.

About Decisionpoint Systems

Decisionpoint Systems, Inc through its subsidiaries, engages in designs, consults, and implements mobility enterprise solutions and services. It provides managed and professional services that enable customers to implement and manage complex projects; and designs, deploys, and supports mobile computing systems that enables customers to access employers' data networks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Decisionpoint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Decisionpoint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.