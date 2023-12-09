DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Shares Sold by 1620 Investment Advisors Inc.

1620 Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Free Report) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,104 shares during the quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Adelante Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $620,000. Ergoteles LLC increased its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 1,359.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 272,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 253,408 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Cipher Capital LP increased its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 39,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 6,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $315,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DRH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective (down from $9.50) on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DiamondRock Hospitality presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.40.

DiamondRock Hospitality Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DRH opened at $8.60 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.06. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 1 year low of $7.14 and a 1 year high of $10.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82.

DiamondRock Hospitality Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. DiamondRock Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in leisure destinations and top gateway markets. The Company currently owns 36 premium quality hotels with over 9,700 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its portfolio to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as independent boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

