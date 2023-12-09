Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE) Shares Sold by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,954,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 287,253 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned approximately 4.17% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $92,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DFAE. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAE traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.05. 604,349 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 649,974. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $21.54 and a 12 month high of $24.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.65 and a 200-day moving average of $23.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.06.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

