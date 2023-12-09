Duke Royalty (LON:DUKE) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $31.36

Shares of Duke Royalty Limited (LON:DUKE – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 31.36 ($0.40) and traded as high as GBX 31.50 ($0.40). Duke Royalty shares last traded at GBX 31.40 ($0.40), with a volume of 1,175,466 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Duke Royalty in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd.

The company has a quick ratio of 15.36, a current ratio of 30.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 31.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 32.24. The company has a market capitalization of £131.48 million, a PE ratio of 1,055.00 and a beta of 1.28.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 28th were paid a GBX 0.70 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.09%. Duke Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10,000.00%.

Duke Royalty Limited is a principal investment firm specializing in royalty financing. The firm It does not invest in start-ups or tight margin business models. It focuses on intellectual property assets and stable, cash flowing businesses with positive EBITDA, no debt or low levels of debt, and management desire to continue with the business.

