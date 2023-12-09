DWS Municipal Income Trust (KTF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on December 29th

DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0265 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. This is a positive change from DWS Municipal Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.
DWS Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.0% per year over the last three years.
DWS Municipal Income Trust Price Performance
DWS Municipal Income Trust stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,791. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.40 and a fifty-two week high of $9.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.29.
Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.
