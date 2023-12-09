DWS Municipal Income Trust (KTF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on December 29th

DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0265 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. This is a positive change from DWS Municipal Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

DWS Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.0% per year over the last three years.

DWS Municipal Income Trust stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,791. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.40 and a fifty-two week high of $9.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.29.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 211,006 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after buying an additional 8,785 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,719 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 16,103 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust during the third quarter valued at $501,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in DWS Municipal Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 304,045 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after purchasing an additional 27,243 shares during the last quarter.

Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.

