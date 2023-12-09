DX (Group) (LON:DX) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $44.26

DX (Group) plc (LON:DX – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 44.26 ($0.56) and traded as high as GBX 47 ($0.59). DX (Group) shares last traded at GBX 46.75 ($0.59), with a volume of 5,642,534 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of £282.79 million, a P/E ratio of 1,168.75 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.16, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 44.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 37.29.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. This is a boost from DX (Group)’s previous dividend of $0.50. This represents a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. DX (Group)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5,000.00%.

DX (Group) plc, through its subsidiaries, provides parcel, freight, secure courier, and logistics services in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company operates through two segments, DX Freight and DX Express. The DX Freight segment comprises DX 1-Man, DX 2-Man and Logistics; and collects and delivers larger and heavier products, including irregular dimensions and weight to business and residential addresses nationwide.

