Dynacor Group (TSE:DNG) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.39

Dynacor Group Inc. (TSE:DNG – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$3.39 and traded as high as C$3.91. Dynacor Group shares last traded at C$3.90, with a volume of 17,432 shares trading hands.

Dynacor Group Trading Down 1.3 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.40 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 5.07 and a quick ratio of 3.50. The firm has a market cap of C$144.26 million, a PE ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.95.

Dynacor Group (TSE:DNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$85.10 million during the quarter. Dynacor Group had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 17.97%. As a group, analysts forecast that Dynacor Group Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dynacor Group Dividend Announcement

About Dynacor Group

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Dynacor Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.08%.

Dynacor Group Inc engages in the exploration, development, and mining of minerals properties in Peru. It explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metals deposits. The company holds interest in the Tumipampa property covering an area of 7,696 hectares located in Peru. It also holds a 100% interest in the greenfield Anta project that includes eight concessions covering an area of 5,600 hectares situated in Southern Peru.

