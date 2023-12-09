Eagle Financial Services (OTCMKTS:EFSI) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $31.34

Eagle Financial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EFSI – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $31.34 and traded as low as $29.95. Eagle Financial Services shares last traded at $30.18, with a volume of 4,289 shares.

Eagle Financial Services Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $106.27 million, a P/E ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.34.

Eagle Financial Services (OTCMKTS:EFSI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.58 million for the quarter. Eagle Financial Services had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 11.05%.

Eagle Financial Services Announces Dividend

About Eagle Financial Services

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. Eagle Financial Services’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

Eagle Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Clarke that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the Shenandoah Valley and Northern Virginia. The company's deposit products include checking, NOW, money market, and regular savings accounts; and demand and time deposits.

