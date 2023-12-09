Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $17.01

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.01 and traded as high as $17.59. Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust shares last traded at $17.52, with a volume of 35,197 shares changing hands.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.02 and a 200-day moving average of $17.29.

Get Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust alerts:

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%.

Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust

About Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 371,099 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,617,000 after buying an additional 14,180 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 2.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 197,371 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,347,000 after buying an additional 5,133 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 1.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 145,633 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,560,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 10.0% in the third quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 110,297 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,871,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1607 Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 268.8% in the third quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 105,116 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after buying an additional 76,615 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. It was previously known as Eaton Vance Municipal Income Term Trust.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.