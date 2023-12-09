Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $17.01

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.01 and traded as high as $17.59. Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust shares last traded at $17.52, with a volume of 35,197 shares changing hands.
Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.02 and a 200-day moving average of $17.29.
Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%.
Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust
About Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust
Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. It was previously known as Eaton Vance Municipal Income Term Trust.
