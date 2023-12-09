Escalon Medical (OTCMKTS:ESMC) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.25

Escalon Medical Corp. (OTCMKTS:ESMC – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.25 and traded as high as $0.30. Escalon Medical shares last traded at $0.30, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands.
Escalon Medical Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of $2.22 million, a P/E ratio of 6.00 and a beta of -0.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.26.
Escalon Medical (OTCMKTS:ESMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.14 million for the quarter. Escalon Medical had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 52.65%.
Escalon Medical Company Profile
Escalon Medical Corp. engages in the development, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of medical devices and pharmaceuticals in the area of ophthalmology in the United States and internationally. It offers A-Scan, which provides information about the internal structure of the eye; B-Scan, a diagnostic tool that supplies information to physicians where the media within the eye are cloudy or opaque; UBM, a high frequency/high resolution ultrasound device, which provides detailed information about the anterior segment of the eye; and Pachymeter that measures the thickness of cornea.
