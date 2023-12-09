Escalon Medical (OTCMKTS:ESMC) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.25

Escalon Medical Corp. (OTCMKTS:ESMC – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.25 and traded as high as $0.30. Escalon Medical shares last traded at $0.30, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of $2.22 million, a P/E ratio of 6.00 and a beta of -0.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.26.

Escalon Medical (OTCMKTS:ESMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.14 million for the quarter. Escalon Medical had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 52.65%.

Escalon Medical Corp. engages in the development, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of medical devices and pharmaceuticals in the area of ophthalmology in the United States and internationally. It offers A-Scan, which provides information about the internal structure of the eye; B-Scan, a diagnostic tool that supplies information to physicians where the media within the eye are cloudy or opaque; UBM, a high frequency/high resolution ultrasound device, which provides detailed information about the anterior segment of the eye; and Pachymeter that measures the thickness of cornea.

