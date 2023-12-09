Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Purchased by Invenomic Capital Management LP

Invenomic Capital Management LP boosted its position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 323,434 shares of the online travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,028 shares during the quarter. Expedia Group accounts for about 1.8% of Invenomic Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Invenomic Capital Management LP owned 0.23% of Expedia Group worth $35,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 788.8% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 77,140 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $8,438,000 after acquiring an additional 68,461 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Expedia Group during the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 25.0% during the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 500 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Expedia Group during the first quarter worth approximately $510,000. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 217.6% during the first quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 9,910 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 6,790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EXPE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. HSBC began coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $119.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Expedia Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Expedia Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.55.

Insider Transactions at Expedia Group

In other news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 70,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total transaction of $9,415,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,719,777. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total value of $9,415,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,719,777. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total transaction of $65,124.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,355,879.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE traded up $1.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $145.50. 1,748,691 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,561,988. The company has a market cap of $20.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.80. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.39 and a 1 year high of $145.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $115.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The online travel company reported $4.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.56 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 31.95%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the online travel company to reacquire up to 30.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Expedia Group

(Free Report)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz; Travelocity; Wotif Group; CheapTickets; ebookers; Expedia; Hotwire; CarRentals.com; Classic Vacations; and Expedia Cruise.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.