Falcon Oil & Gas (LON:FOG) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.25

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (LON:FOG – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 7.25 ($0.09) and traded as low as GBX 6.95 ($0.09). Falcon Oil & Gas shares last traded at GBX 7.35 ($0.09), with a volume of 602,383 shares traded.

Falcon Oil & Gas Trading Up 3.4 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 6.89 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 7.25. The company has a market cap of £79.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.83 and a beta of 0.87.

Falcon Oil & Gas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, and development of unconventional oil and gas assets in Australia, South Africa, and Hungary. The company holds 22.5% interests in three exploration permits covering an area of approximately 1 million net acres in the Beetaloo Sub-basin, Northern Territory, Australia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Falcon Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Falcon Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.