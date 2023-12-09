FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) Holdings Trimmed by Westerly Capital Management LLC

Westerly Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO – Free Report) by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the period. Westerly Capital Management LLC owned 0.55% of FARO Technologies worth $1,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FARO. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FARO Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,006,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 114.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,503 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 466.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 177,551 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after buying an additional 146,196 shares during the period. Divisar Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 112.2% during the 2nd quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,236,757 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $20,035,000 after buying an additional 654,047 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 110,970 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after buying an additional 14,419 shares during the period. 96.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Alexander M. Davern bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.24 per share, with a total value of $172,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,956 shares in the company, valued at $1,499,121.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Alexander M. Davern bought 15,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.17 per share, with a total value of $272,676.77. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 106,956 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,434.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander M. Davern bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.24 per share, with a total value of $172,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 86,956 shares in the company, valued at $1,499,121.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

FARO Technologies Price Performance

Shares of FARO stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $19.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,196. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. FARO Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.30 and a fifty-two week high of $36.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.89.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.52. FARO Technologies had a negative net margin of 16.60% and a negative return on equity of 21.24%. The business had revenue of $86.81 million during the quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FARO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FARO Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of FARO Technologies from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd.

FARO Technologies Profile

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional measurement, imaging, and realization solutions in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Tracker, a combination of a portable large-volume laser measurement tool, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Projector, which provides a virtual template that operators and assemblers can use to quickly and accurate position components; and FARO Laser Scanning Portfolio to measure and collect a cloud of data points.

