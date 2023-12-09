Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) Stock Holdings Lifted by Masters Capital Management LLC

Masters Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,000,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Masters Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ferroglobe were worth $14,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GSM. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ferroglobe by 96.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 188,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after buying an additional 92,757 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Ferroglobe by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 181,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 60,002 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Ferroglobe by 1,187.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 31,016 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Ferroglobe during the 1st quarter valued at $598,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Ferroglobe by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.29% of the company’s stock.

Ferroglobe Stock Performance

NASDAQ GSM opened at $6.11 on Friday. Ferroglobe PLC has a 1-year low of $3.64 and a 1-year high of $6.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 2.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ferroglobe ( NASDAQ:GSM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.06. Ferroglobe had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 25.45%. The business had revenue of $416.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.35 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ferroglobe PLC will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GSM. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ferroglobe from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ferroglobe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Ferroglobe Company Profile

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

