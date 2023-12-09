Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) and MJ (OTCMKTS:MJNE) Critical Contrast

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) and MJ (OTCMKTS:MJNE – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Fidelity National Information Services and MJ’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fidelity National Information Services -180.32% 13.89% 5.65% MJ N/A -86.20% -11.18%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Fidelity National Information Services and MJ’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fidelity National Information Services $14.53 billion 2.40 -$16.72 billion ($40.94) -1.44 MJ $360,000.00 3.02 -$5.38 million N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

MJ has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Fidelity National Information Services.

85.7% of Fidelity National Information Services shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of MJ shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Fidelity National Information Services shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 35.9% of MJ shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Fidelity National Information Services has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MJ has a beta of 0.02, indicating that its share price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Fidelity National Information Services and MJ, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fidelity National Information Services 1 7 10 1 2.58 MJ 0 0 0 0 N/A

Fidelity National Information Services presently has a consensus target price of $66.00, suggesting a potential upside of 11.98%. Given Fidelity National Information Services’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Fidelity National Information Services is more favorable than MJ.

Summary

Fidelity National Information Services beats MJ on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, enterprise acquiring, and ecommerce solutions. The Capital Market Solutions segment provides investment operations and data, lending, trading and processing, and treasury and risk solutions. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

About MJ

MJ Holdings, Inc., a cannabis holding company, engages in cultivation management, asset, and infrastructure development business in Nevada. It is also involved in production of cannabis related products; and provision of management services, dispensaries, and consulting services. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

