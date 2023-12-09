Financial Comparison: Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) vs. JATT Acquisition (NYSE:JATT)

JATT Acquisition (NYSE:JATT – Get Free Report) and Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for JATT Acquisition and Seagen, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score JATT Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Seagen 0 11 6 0 2.35

Seagen has a consensus price target of $193.00, suggesting a potential downside of 11.86%. Given Seagen’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Seagen is more favorable than JATT Acquisition.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets JATT Acquisition N/A -49.58% 2.84% Seagen -32.61% -28.06% -20.92%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

48.0% of JATT Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.3% of Seagen shares are held by institutional investors. 20.0% of JATT Acquisition shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.9% of Seagen shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares JATT Acquisition and Seagen’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio JATT Acquisition N/A N/A $6.85 million N/A N/A Seagen $1.96 billion 20.94 -$610.31 million ($4.01) -54.61

JATT Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Seagen.

Summary

Seagen beats JATT Acquisition on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About JATT Acquisition

JATT Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to focus on businesses primarily operating in the life sciences sector. JATT Acquisition Corp was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

About Seagen

Seagen Inc., a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer. The company also develops TIVDAK for metastatic cervical cancer and other solid tumors; Ladiratuzumab Vedotin, an ADC targeting LIV-1 for metastatic breast cancer and solid tumors; Disitamab Vedotin, a novel HER2-targeted ADC; and SEA-TGT and SEA-CD70 for various cancer diseases. It has collaboration agreements with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Agensys, Inc.; Genmab A/S; Merck; and RemeGen, Co. Ltd. The company was formerly known as Seattle Genetics, Inc. and changed its name to Seagen Inc. in October 2020. Seagen Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.

