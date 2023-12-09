First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMS) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $37.22

First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMS – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.22 and traded as high as $37.52. First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund shares last traded at $37.42, with a volume of 42,660 shares changing hands.
First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.56. The stock has a market cap of $326.66 million, a P/E ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.92.
First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th were given a $0.6517 dividend. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd.
About First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund
The First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (FEMS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX EM Small Cap index. The fund aims to outperform other index funds by selecting small-cap emerging markets securities using quantitative metrics. FEMS was launched on Feb 15, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.
