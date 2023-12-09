First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMS) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $37.22

First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMS – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.22 and traded as high as $37.52. First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund shares last traded at $37.42, with a volume of 42,660 shares changing hands.

First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.56. The stock has a market cap of $326.66 million, a P/E ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.92.

Get First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th were given a $0.6517 dividend. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 4,073.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new position in First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund during the first quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter valued at about $208,000.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (FEMS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX EM Small Cap index. The fund aims to outperform other index funds by selecting small-cap emerging markets securities using quantitative metrics. FEMS was launched on Feb 15, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.