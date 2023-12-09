First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $10.81

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.81 and traded as high as $11.36. First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund shares last traded at $11.27, with a volume of 90,795 shares changing hands.

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.06.

Get First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund alerts:

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.15%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $293,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $445,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 375,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,032,000 after purchasing an additional 25,608 shares during the period. AQR Arbitrage LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 192.3% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 85,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 56,419 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 18,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund is a closed-ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors, L.P. It is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. The fund invests in fixed-income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in high-yield corporate fixed-income securities of varying maturities that are rated below-investment grade, including corporate bonds, debentures, notes, and commercial papers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.