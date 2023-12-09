First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $6.63

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.63 and traded as high as $6.95. First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund shares last traded at $6.88, with a volume of 52,215 shares changing hands.

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund Trading Down 0.1 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.33.

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.55%. First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.84%.

Institutional Trading of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund

About First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $222,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000.

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy and utilities sectors.

