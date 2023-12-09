FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Shares Purchased by Seaport Global Advisors LLC

Seaport Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Free Report) by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. FLEETCOR Technologies accounts for approximately 1.9% of Seaport Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Seaport Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FLT. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 257 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 13.5% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 421 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam lifted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 7.9% during the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 682 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on FLT shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Barclays raised their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $270.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $277.00 to $270.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.38.

FLEETCOR Technologies Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of FLT traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $256.09. 546,414 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 448,355. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $175.08 and a 1-year high of $278.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $240.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $249.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $18.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.19.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $0.30. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 39.20% and a net margin of 25.68%. The firm had revenue of $970.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.91 EPS. FLEETCOR Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 15.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

(Free Report)

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc, a business payments company that helps businesses spend less by enabling them to manage their expense-related purchasing and vendor payments processes. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.