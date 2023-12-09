Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $19.52

Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $19.52 and traded as low as $18.41. Flexsteel Industries shares last traded at $18.85, with a volume of 8,604 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Flexsteel Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Flexsteel Industries Trading Up 1.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 3.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.53. The stock has a market cap of $99.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.51.

Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $94.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.13 million. Flexsteel Industries had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 3.33%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Flexsteel Industries, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Flexsteel Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Flexsteel Industries’s payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flexsteel Industries

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FLXS. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 6.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Flexsteel Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Marion Wealth Management raised its position in Flexsteel Industries by 4.4% in the third quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 27,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Finally, EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Flexsteel Industries in the second quarter valued at about $302,000. 33.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Flexsteel Industries

Flexsteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a manufacturer, importer, and markets of upholstered furniture for residential and contract markets in the United States. It provides upholstered furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining rocking chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables and chairs, kitchen storage, bedroom furniture, and outdoor furniture.

