Fort Point Capital Partners LLC Buys 3,488 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,488 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $7,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 113,180.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 334,806,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,376,843,000 after acquiring an additional 334,510,840 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 106.6% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,124,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $585,108,000 after purchasing an additional 50,291,574 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 10,769,881 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 293.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,773,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $532,496,000 after purchasing an additional 8,783,166 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 254.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,618,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,715,853,000 after purchasing an additional 6,905,332 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $186.77 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $161.67 and a 52 week high of $199.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.83.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.