Fort Point Capital Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,077 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AVGO. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Broadcom in the second quarter valued at $30,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 60.0% in the first quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 71.4% in the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Broadcom in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Harry L. You purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $858.96 per share, for a total transaction of $858,960.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,510 shares in the company, valued at $3,014,949.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total transaction of $1,283,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,806,368.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry L. You bought 1,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $858.96 per share, for a total transaction of $858,960.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,014,949.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of AVGO opened at $944.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $901.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $869.32. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $540.91 and a 1-year high of $999.87. The stock has a market cap of $389.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.10.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.96 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.31% and a return on equity of 74.67%. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.75 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 40.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be paid a $5.25 dividend. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 55.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on AVGO. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Broadcom from $830.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $950.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com raised Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Mizuho raised their price objective on Broadcom from $840.00 to $960.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Summit Insights raised Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $884.45.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

See Also

