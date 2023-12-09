Fort Point Capital Partners LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 66.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,223 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,432 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 388,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,389,000 after buying an additional 12,370 shares in the last quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 62,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,549,000 after purchasing an additional 9,790 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 877,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,081,000 after purchasing an additional 19,866 shares during the period. Finally, Jordan Park Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jordan Park Group LLC now owns 15,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $73.85 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $64.66 and a one year high of $76.21.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

