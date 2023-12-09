Fort Point Capital Partners LLC Lowers Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 140.0% in the second quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in AbbVie in the second quarter worth $39,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 346.7% in the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the first quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABBV opened at $149.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $263.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.54. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $130.96 and a one year high of $168.11.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 152.70%. The business had revenue of $13.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 162.19%.

ABBV has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of AbbVie from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.94.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

