Fort Point Capital Partners LLC Purchases 935 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Claro Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 6.9% in the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 3.8% in the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,012 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 48.0% during the second quarter. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,363 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the second quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, FCA Corp TX lifted its position in Amgen by 10.4% during the first quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 17,321 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $269.12 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $270.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $251.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.56. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $211.71 and a 1-year high of $288.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.58.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.31. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.37% and a net margin of 28.20%. The company had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 18.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $2.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 60.55%.

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total transaction of $572,270.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,968,928.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total value of $2,728,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,078 shares in the company, valued at $7,659,959.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total value of $572,270.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,874 shares in the company, valued at $2,968,928.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMGN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Amgen from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Amgen in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Amgen from $265.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $278.15.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

