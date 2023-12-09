Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC Acquires 2,366 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 54,219 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,366 shares during the quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in T. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in AT&T by 102,614.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 823,706,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,138,120,000 after buying an additional 822,904,620 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in AT&T by 85,003.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,836,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,414,568,000 after acquiring an additional 76,746,649 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $1,229,499,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,639,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,018,462,000 after acquiring an additional 29,769,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 328.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,569,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $299,707,000 after purchasing an additional 11,932,735 shares during the period. 53.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $16.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.58 and a 200 day moving average of $15.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $120.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.62. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.43 and a 52 week high of $20.50.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 16.26% and a negative net margin of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $30.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently -72.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AT&T in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank upgraded AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.68.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

