Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC Increases Stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,795 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHV. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. 7.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $110.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $110.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.26. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $109.73 and a 1 year high of $110.60.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.4853 per share. This represents a $5.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This is an increase from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.47.

(Free Report)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.