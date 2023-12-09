Games Workshop Group (LON:GAW) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $10,517.64

Games Workshop Group PLC (LON:GAW – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of £105.18 ($132.85) and traded as low as GBX 9,036.95 ($114.15). Games Workshop Group shares last traded at GBX 9,150 ($115.57), with a volume of 192,373 shares.

Games Workshop Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 2,228.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.23, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is £102.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is £105.13.

Get Games Workshop Group alerts:

Games Workshop Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 28th were given a dividend of GBX 50 ($0.63) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Games Workshop Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10,853.66%.

Games Workshop Group Company Profile

Games Workshop Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and sells miniature figures and games in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Core and Licensing. The company offers games under the Warhammer: Age of Sigmar, Necromunda, and Warhammer 40,000 names, as well as Horus Heresy and Blood Bowl.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Games Workshop Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Games Workshop Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.