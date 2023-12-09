Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) is Coliseum Capital Management LLC’s Largest Position

Coliseum Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Free Report) (TSE:GIL) by 23.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,662,735 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,060,229 shares during the period. Gildan Activewear accounts for approximately 31.0% of Coliseum Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Coliseum Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Gildan Activewear worth $343,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GIL. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 38.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 41,005 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 11,413 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Gildan Activewear by 41.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 9,597 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Gildan Activewear by 36.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,381 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Gildan Activewear by 35.8% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,786 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 5,212 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Gildan Activewear by 29.4% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 33,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 7,662 shares during the period. 79.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GIL shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Edward Jones lowered shares of Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gildan Activewear currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.77.

Shares of NYSE GIL opened at $36.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.38. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.30 and a 12 month high of $37.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 22.80% and a net margin of 14.81%. The firm had revenue of $869.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $834.15 million. Analysts expect that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.186 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.35%.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

