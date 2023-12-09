Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by 1620 Investment Advisors Inc.

1620 Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 102.9% during the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.33% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $79.02 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $72.87 and a one year high of $89.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.07 and a 200-day moving average of $77.08. The company has a market capitalization of $98.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.34.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 64.38%.
In other news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,003 shares in the company, valued at $8,320,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,003 shares in the company, valued at $8,320,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,501 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $115,561.99. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,399,308.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on GILD shares. HSBC started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.24.
Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.
