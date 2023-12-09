Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $18.89 Million Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA trimmed its position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 0.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 323,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $18,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in DocuSign by 81,642.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,575,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,009,000 after buying an additional 7,565,778 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in DocuSign in the 1st quarter valued at about $198,007,000. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 128.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,683,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,853,000 after buying an additional 3,193,727 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 20.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,308,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,917,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 256.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,545,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831,001 shares during the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at DocuSign

In other news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 289,667 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total transaction of $12,192,084.03. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,051,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,254,225.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Stephen Shute sold 13,606 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $591,997.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,217.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 289,667 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total transaction of $12,192,084.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,051,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,254,225.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 592,940 shares of company stock valued at $24,932,715. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DOCU shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on DocuSign from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of DocuSign from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of DocuSign from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of DocuSign from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

DocuSign Stock Up 4.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU opened at $49.73 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.69. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.11 and a 52 week high of $69.45. The company has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -552.56, a P/E/G ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 0.90.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.16. DocuSign had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 15.14%. The company had revenue of $700.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. DocuSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides DocuSign e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

