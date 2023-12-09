Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 7th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st.

Global Indemnity Group has a dividend payout ratio of 26.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Global Indemnity Group to earn $2.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.6%.

Shares of Global Indemnity Group stock remained flat at $28.75 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,189. The company has a market capitalization of $389.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 0.38. Global Indemnity Group has a one year low of $22.93 and a one year high of $37.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.68.

Global Indemnity Group ( NASDAQ:GBLI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.84). The business had revenue of $126.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.00 million. Global Indemnity Group had a return on equity of 2.68% and a net margin of 3.81%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Global Indemnity Group will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in Global Indemnity Group by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Global Indemnity Group in the second quarter worth about $259,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Global Indemnity Group by 36.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,214 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC increased its holdings in Global Indemnity Group by 288.1% in the first quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 176,387 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,963,000 after buying an additional 130,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Global Indemnity Group by 4.0% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 288,239 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,901,000 after buying an additional 11,055 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.69% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Global Indemnity Group in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Commercial Specialty and Reinsurance Operations. The Commercial Specialty segment distributes property and casualty insurance products; and general liability products for small commercial businesses through a network of wholesale general agents.

