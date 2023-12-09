GM Advisory Group Inc. Grows Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

GM Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,688 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 0.8% of GM Advisory Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. GM Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $9,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowa Financial Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 293,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,741,000 after purchasing an additional 13,733 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 33,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 358,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,103,000 after buying an additional 117,455 shares during the period. Finally, Enterprise Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 239,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,412,000 after buying an additional 25,171 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGG opened at $96.89 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.94. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $91.58 and a 1 year high of $101.15.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

