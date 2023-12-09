GM Advisory Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

GM Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,840 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,695 shares during the quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth $26,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth $28,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 45.5% during the second quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 36.0% during the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $103.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $102.98 and its 200-day moving average is $106.91. The company has a market cap of $262.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.36 and a 12 month high of $119.65.

Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.30 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 7.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 162.22%.

Insider Transactions at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total value of $213,052.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,862,394.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total value of $213,052.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,191 shares in the company, valued at $1,862,394.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $4,602,729.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,738,572.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MRK. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, October 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.14.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MRK

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

(Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.