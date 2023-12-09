GM Advisory Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

GM Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,565 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 645 shares during the quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the second quarter worth $30,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in Visa during the second quarter worth $64,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 28.6% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 274 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Performance

Visa stock opened at $255.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $243.08 and its 200-day moving average is $238.55. The company has a market cap of $469.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $202.13 and a 12 month high of $257.39.

Visa Increases Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. Visa had a return on equity of 50.13% and a net margin of 52.90%. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on V shares. Mizuho upped their target price on Visa from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. UBS Group started coverage on Visa in a report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $284.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, September 14th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.48.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $2,084,688.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,152 shares in the company, valued at $7,456,790.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $3,950,158.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,030,321.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $2,084,688.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,456,790.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 89,111 shares of company stock worth $21,714,049. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a person-to-person digital payments apps; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solutions, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

