GM Advisory Group Inc. Has $1.51 Million Stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

GM Advisory Group Inc. decreased its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 13.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,711 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,851 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $1,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 141,272.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 47,321,524 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $6,081,289,000 after buying an additional 47,288,051 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,557,578 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,096,967,000 after buying an additional 274,915 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,033,924 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $456,802,000 after buying an additional 44,260 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,870,567 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $497,407,000 after buying an additional 124,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $421,378,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at DexCom

In other DexCom news, Director Steven R. Altman sold 1,000 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.50, for a total transaction of $101,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,262,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Steven R. Altman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.50, for a total transaction of $101,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,262,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.40, for a total value of $36,332.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 125,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,102,774.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,640 shares of company stock valued at $1,196,790. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of DexCom in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on DexCom from $101.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. TheStreet cut DexCom from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on DexCom in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of DexCom from $154.00 to $131.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DexCom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.33.

DexCom Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM opened at $116.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $45.19 billion, a PE ratio of 128.54, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $96.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.36. DexCom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.75 and a 52-week high of $139.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.80.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $975.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.64 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 25.05% and a net margin of 11.08%. The business’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Featured Stories

