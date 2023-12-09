GM Advisory Group Inc. Has $43.47 Million Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

GM Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 197,352 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,071 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 3.6% of GM Advisory Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. GM Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $43,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 38.1% during the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 205.2% during the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTI opened at $228.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $322.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $187.38 and a fifty-two week high of $229.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $218.35.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.