GM Advisory Group Inc. Has $5.37 Million Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

GM Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,195 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFG Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 30,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,621,000 after purchasing an additional 8,458 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 238.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the last quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 9,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 20.3% during the second quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,155,000 after acquiring an additional 8,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 42.0% during the second quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 11,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,591,000 after acquiring an additional 3,333 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of VOO stock opened at $422.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $402.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $404.06. The company has a market capitalization of $338.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $344.34 and a 12-month high of $423.37.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

