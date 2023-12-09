GM Advisory Group Inc. Has $9.57 Million Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

GM Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 97,688 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 0.8% of GM Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. GM Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $9,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowa Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 29.5% during the second quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after buying an additional 3,175 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 293,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,741,000 after buying an additional 13,733 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 33,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,237,000 after buying an additional 1,901 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 48.8% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 358,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,103,000 after buying an additional 117,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Bank & Trust Co boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.8% during the second quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 239,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,412,000 after buying an additional 25,171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $96.89 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.20 and its 200 day moving average is $95.94. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $91.58 and a 12-month high of $101.15.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.