GM Advisory Group Inc. Increases Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

GM Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,730 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $2,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the second quarter worth $1,250,000. Morningstar Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the second quarter worth $227,000. Teewinot Capital Advisers L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 42.2% during the second quarter. Teewinot Capital Advisers L.L.C. now owns 56,004 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,355,000 after acquiring an additional 16,624 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the second quarter valued at $336,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the second quarter valued at $71,436,000. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $460.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $572.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $520.00 to $480.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Monday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $528.04.

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $482.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.36. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $368.02 and a twelve month high of $556.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $403.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $426.70.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 61.42%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.34 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

