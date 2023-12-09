GM Advisory Group Inc. Makes New $2.24 Million Investment in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

GM Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,976 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,238,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,130,000. State of Wyoming increased its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 22.8% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,684 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Teewinot Capital Advisers L.L.C. increased its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 80.0% during the second quarter. Teewinot Capital Advisers L.L.C. now owns 76,032 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $21,335,000 after acquiring an additional 33,801 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 172.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 410,697 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $115,242,000 after acquiring an additional 259,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shay Capital LLC increased its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 73.8% during the second quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,209,000 after acquiring an additional 6,370 shares in the last quarter. 85.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of The Cigna Group stock opened at $258.80 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $290.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $282.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.56. The Cigna Group has a 1-year low of $240.50 and a 1-year high of $340.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.66 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $49.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.14 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.75%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CI shares. StockNews.com raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $327.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $326.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Cigna Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.40.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

