GM Advisory Group Inc. Purchases 3,101 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

GM Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,101 shares during the quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 71,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,423,000 after purchasing an additional 13,105 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 9,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Rench Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rench Wealth Management Inc. now owns 53,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the period. 68.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on JPM shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $176.00 to $169.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $158.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, September 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.80.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $158.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $458.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $123.11 and a 1 year high of $159.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $40.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 22.79%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.12 EPS. Research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th were issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.07%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

